Vin Diesel confirms participation of Brie Larson in the saga of “Fast and Furious”

MEXICO CITY (El Universal).—Another superhero arrives in the “Fast and Furious” saga, confirmed Vin Diesel in an Instagram post in which he said that Brie Larsonwho plays Captain Marvelwill have a new character in the latest installment of the car saga.

