Vin Diesel confirms participation of Brie Larson in the saga of “Fast and Furious”

MEXICO CITY (El Universal).—Another superhero arrives in the “Fast and Furious” saga, confirmed Vin Diesel in an Instagram post in which he said that Brie Larsonwho plays Captain Marvelwill have a new character in the latest installment of the car saga.

Although the winner of an Oscar He has not yet made a statement about it, he did appear with the protagonist of the story who has been producing movies, series, live shows and even video games for more than 20 years.

“There is love and laughter in this image. What you do not see; however, he is the character that you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10’. You have no idea how timeless and incredible it will be in our mythology. Beyond his beauty, his intellect. The Oscar of him, is this deep soul that will add something you may not have expected but longed for,” Diesel wrote. In the past, Brie declared herself a fan of the story that, before her death, starred Paul Walker.

“Tell the world that I would love to appear in ‘Fast and Furious,'” he said.

“I am obsessed, I love them, they are incredible,” said the youtuber.

In 2009, another superhero was part of Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) team to achieve his goal: Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who brings Wonder Woman to life, played Gisele Yashar, who seduced the team member with her beauty. Han Lue, to get him out of the way.