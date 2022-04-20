Vin Diesel confirms the start of filming for Fast & Furious 10

The actor Wine Diesel has just confirmed that the recordings of »fast and furious 10 »they have just started. Through a photo posted to his official Instagram account, of what appears to be the official “Fast and Furious 10” logo, Diesel wrote “Day 1” in his description, referring to when Toretto began filming the new film and company.

The tenth installment of the racing franchise will bring together various stars from the theater world, as the protagonist of “Captain Marvel”, Brie Larsonand the actor who brings “Aquaman” to life, Jason Momoawill join the plot of this new episode, Momoa being the main villain of the band.

” He is incredible. He is irritable. He is misunderstood,” Momoa said of his character. “I can record with really great people that I never had. First I work with Charlize Theron, which excites me a lot. She is incredible. Then I can go to cool places. Obviously working with the whole cast, most of the actors… But yeah, I’m thrilled to be working with Vin. »

In previous months, shortly after Momoa was confirmed for the film, the actor expressed his excitement about having the role of the villain in this film, as it is a remarkable turning point for the various roles he’s played in movies, in who most often plays the “good guy” role. “It’s fun, I can play the bad guy, which I haven’t done in a long time,” he said. “Now I can be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little flair! »

One of the actors who won’t return to play his role as Luke Hobbs is Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who rejected the offer to return to participate in the “Fast and Furious” tapes. Although details of why he would be leaving the Vin Diesel franchise were not given, the actor explained:

“Last June, when Vin and I met, I told him directly, and privately, that I would not be returning to the franchise,” he explained. “I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and support the success of the franchise, but there was no way I would return. I have also spoken privately with my partners at Universal who have been very supportive as they understand the issue. »

“Fast and Furious 10” is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.