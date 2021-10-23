News

Vin Diesel delivers Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar

During the summer of 2010, while visiting Cancun, Paul Walker Talk about two things with globalism: of his daughter lawnAt the time he was 10 and his colleague vin Diesel.

She said about the little girl that she was playful and tried to use her free time to spend time with her and buy ice cream.

From an actor who has been a wonderful companion and would be happy to return to work on what will be the fifth installment of “fast and angry“.

“And maybe now, put an end to that,” Walker said at the time.

Paul died in a car accident in 2013. The photo of a weeping lawn moved everyone. Then Finn, his friend, became his legal guardian.

A few days earlier, eight years after the tragedy, Meadow had married and Diesel was responsible for her token delivery at the ceremony.

On her Instagram, the young woman uploaded a photo of both of them walking by the sea and the caption “ayoooooo” which turned the net upside down.

Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman star, was a celebrity who commented on the post with a red heart.

Yesterday Diesel uploaded a sketch of his profile and Walker’s face to his account, claiming it was the work of a fan.

“All love always,” wrote the actor.

In 2001, while promoting the first part of “Fast and Furious” in Mexico, Diesel said he was satisfied with the work done and that he had found in Paul a great companion in adventure.

Today that friendship has culminated.

fjb


