Vin Diesel ‘don’t try anymore’, ‘can’t get roles’, he doesn’t produce old fans

When you think of action heroes, you may immediately think of Tom Cruise. However, Mark Sinclair aka Vin Diesel is also in the ranking of the prolific action stars of the 21st century. The actor has appeared in numerous films, several of which see Diesel take on bad guys and win.

Although it seems like the 55-year-old has starred in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently. Some believe that Diesel is “not trying anymore”, saying he “can’t get roles” that he isn’t producing.

Fans Think Vin Diesel Can’t Land Roles He Doesn’t Produce

Diesel has been around since the 90s. According to IMDb, his acting repertoire spans over 50 films. The actor founded his own production company One Race Films, serving as a producer for many of his star vehicles.

In the entertainment industry, star vehicles are films created for specific actors that serve to cash in on their popularity at or later in the actor’s career. Diesel’s company has overseen the production of several films, including 5 films Fast & Furious, Bloodshot and XXX. Diesel starred in all of them.

Fans took notice and recently discussed it on Reddit. One user asked, “Which actor are you tired of seeing get roles?” The comments section filled with user responses to stars they deem overrated. However, we opened a Pandora’s box by mentioning Diesel. They said, “Vin Diesel. Honestly, just bland and boring.

The comment received several upvotes. A former fan replied, “His production company makes all his movies. He can’t get roles elsewhere. Another user said, “He was good at Saving Private Ryan, but obviously that was almost 25 years ago. Looks like he’s not really trying anymore. »

Vin Diesel Is the Star of the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Vin Diesel at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix in 2021 | LARS BARON/POOL/AFP

Diesel’s role in Saving Private Ryan could have been underage, but it helped him land more roles. After appearing in the 1998 war epic, Diesel found work in The Iron Giant, Boiler Room and Pitch Black. His breakthrough and action hero status came when he appeared in the Fast & Furious then XXX.

Diesel passed up the opportunity to reprise his role as Dom Toretto in the second installment in the franchise F&Fchoosing to face his character Pitch Black Riddick in The Chronicles of Riddick. The choice was a bad bet as the film did poorly at the box office.

He changed things when he returned to the franchise F&F, reprising his role from the fifth film to the ninth. Diesel also played the fictional superhero Bloodshot in the titular film and dabbled in comedy with Find Me Guilty and The Pacifier. He also appeared in several Marvel movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Did Marvel Waste Money Hiring Vin Diesel?

Diesel first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014, voicing Groot in Guardians of the galaxy. In 2013, Screen Rant reported that Marvel pitched the idea to Diesel, who initially didn’t think much of it until his friends and family sold it.

Diesel has an iconic voice, which may explain why Marvel quickly picked him to utter two lines in the franchise. However, that may have been a bad idea because Diesel is an amazing actor and his talents are wasted through the character.

Not to mention that most of the lines of his character are modified by computers. Therefore, instead of hiring an A-lister like Diesel to voice the character and paying him millions, Marvel could have just gone with a lesser-known actor and achieved similar results.

