Vin Diesel dreams of turning Fast and Furious into a musical

Interviewed during the Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel (who has always been a music lover), said he was in favor of the possibility that Fast & Furious could be adapted and become a musical

From the street to the theater: said this it seems almost a meaningless passage, but the idea, certainly original, of transforming the saga of Fast and Furious in a musical tickles some producers and the main character of the successful film series, Vin Diesel.

What if Fast and Furious became a musical?

The progress made in the fight against the pandemic has brought people back to doing apparently normal things that, in recent months, we have had to do without: going to the cinema is one of them. With the reopening of the rooms came the great productions and Fast and Furious 9 was among the most anticipated titles. The success in American theaters was immediate and in the space of a weekend the receipts broke through the wall of 70 million dollars only in United States.

In a couple of weeks the film will also be available in Italian cinemas, but, in the meantime, a truly original voice bounces from the States: asked with a specific question during the Kelly Clarkson Show, the main protagonist of the Fast & Furious series, Vin Diesel (who in the film plays Dominic “Dom” Toretto), he said he was in favor of the possibility that the saga could become a musical. Among other things, Diesel has never hidden his passion for music and has also released a couple of singles in the past. Who knows if this project will ever become a reality: in the meantime there is a new episode to go to the cinema and a couple more in the pipeline.