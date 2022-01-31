Vin Diesel drives a DeLorean in Fast & Furious and Back to the Future fan art

Vin Diesel drives a DeLorean in a Bosslogic fan art through which the artist has created an incredible crossover between Fast & Furious and Back to the Future.

Bosslogic, a celebrated Instagram artist, has created fan art that combines Back to the Future And Fast and Furious and who sees Vin Dieselin the role of Dom Toretto, driving the iconic DeLorean / time machine of the famous film with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Back to the Future, although less successful in terms of box office takings and number of sequels, it still remains one of the most iconic films of the 1980s: the trilogy starred Lloyd and J. Fox, as a mad scientist and his teenage companion, embark on a series of adventures through time using a high-tech DeLorean that must travel at 88 miles per hour to enter the time stream.

Fast and Furious, on the other hand, is a very different franchise even if there are elements that unite it to its predecessor: the crew at the center of the films, led by the brave Toretto of Diesel, lives in the real world but pushes their rigged cars beyond the limits of reality in a series of breathtaking challenges.

On Instagram, the artist Bosslogic published a work of art imagining a crossover between these two epic film franchises: it seems that for Dom Toretto it was quite natural to slip behind the wheel of the DeLorean in this incredible fan art, in which lights appear. intermittent and one of Marty McFly’s comics. The accompanying caption mocks Dom’s obsession with “family“, imagining that the character of Vin Diesel encounters The Flash and thus also adding a third franchise to the mix.