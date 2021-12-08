Vin Diesel Dwayne Johnson pleads to return in “Fast & Furious”

These are the words of Vin Diesel on Instagram: “You have a very important role to play.” The performer launched a public appeal to “Fast & Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson, asking him to play Luke Hobbs once again to “keep my promise to Pablo. [Paul Walker]”.

Vin Diesel and the appeal to Dwayne Johnson

On Sunday, Vin Diesel posted an Instagram photo of him and Johnson together in “The Fate of the Furious” (“Fast & Furious 8”), one of five “F&F” films Johnson starred in. The actor joined the cast of the franchise starting with “Fast & Furious 5” in 2011 and ending with the spin-off “Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw” in 2019. After that movie, Johnson said he would not be returning for “Fast & Furious 10”, which is expected to be released in April 2023.

But now, in a post addressing “little brother Dwayne,” Diesel asks Johnson to reconsider rejoining the team and come back for what he says will be the last installment of “F&F”.

Here are the words of the actor to his friend and colleague:

“My brother Dwayne … it’s time. The world awaits the final of “Fast & Furious. As you know, my children refer to you as Dwayne uncle to my house. There is no holiday that distance that they do not make you good wishes … but it’s time. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I kept my promise to Pablo, “he said, referring to Paul Walker.

“I vowed that we would reach and expressed the best fast in the final which is the tenth film! I say this for love … but you have to introduce yourself, do not let the inactive franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can not be interpreted by anyone else. I hope you’re up to the task and fulfill your destiny. “

While filming “Fate of the Furious”, Dwayne Johnson posted social media posts that cast a shadow over some of his male co-stars, with TMZ claiming via anonymous sources that the posts came from Johnson’s frustration with Diesel’s decisions. as producer of the film.

Roberta Rosella

08/11/2021