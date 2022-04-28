Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious 10) on Amazon Prime Video in a sci-fi saga as cult as kitsch

As you know, the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise has finally started filming. Fast X, its real name, promises us the most ambitious sequel to the saga. To wait until the film is released, we invite you to (re)discover a science fiction trilogy that sent Vin Diesel to the edge of the universe.

Riddick in a nutshell

Riddick is a saga composed of three episodes: Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddickand Riddick. Launched in 2000 by director David Twohy (On Equal Arms, The Fugitive), the license did not meet with great success. With a score close to 45% on Metacritic from the press, we can say that Vin Diesel did not show his best profile in these productions. Here is the synopsis of Pitch Black:

Immersed in the distant future, we are on board a merchant ship, the Hunter Gratzner. As it heads towards the Tangier system, the building crosses the path of a meteorite which causes major breaches in the hull. Result of the races: a decimated crew who must survive on an arid planet. Among them is Riddick, an inflexible criminal being transferred to a new penitentiary. While the small group of survivors tries somehow to survive under the 3 suns of this planet, much darker events are preparing.

Riddick video games

Although the trilogy did not know how to anchor itself durably in the collective imagination, the Riddick saga was adapted several times in video games. Originally released in 2004, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay saw an improved version in 2005. It was on Xbox and PC that players were able to discover the science fiction universe of Riddick, developed by Starbreeze Studios. In this FPS, you slip into the skin of the eponymous prisoner played by Vin Diesel. The events take place between the first and second part, thus allowing to create stronger links between the two films. You have to fight your way out of this hell filled with heavily armed guards. The title benefited from more than convincing graphics for the time as well as a game design allowing players to enjoy infiltration phases, but also particularly violent action. With such good critical success (18/20), it was obvious that the saga would have a sequel.

It’s done with The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, released in 2009 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Although the title takes up the aging mechanics of the first game, the gameplay remains there as it copies the strengths of Escape from Butcher Bay. On the other hand, this is not the case of the graphics which make a great leap backwards, thus leaving the player faced with very coarse textures and obsolete animations compared to the productions of the time. A strong point of this title, the quality dubbing retains the style and tone of the films very well.