Vin Diesel, from Fast & Furious to the Formula 1 Grand Prix, here is Toretto in Monza

On the occasion of the last edition of the Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix held yesterday on the Monza circuit, among the many stars present at the event there was also Vin Diesel, who certainly understands racing and motors by being the protagonist of one of the most famous speed sagas ever in the cinema: Fast & Furious.

Well yes, Vin Diesel was among the guests of the last Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix which yesterday saw Daniel Ricciardo return to victory after three years of fasting, with McLaren returning to the top step of the podium from the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix (the last victory was by Jensen Button) while the appointment with a double (given that Lando Norris finished second behind his teammate) from 2009.

The Fast & Furious actor shot a small video to confirm his presence on the Monza circuit, where he was a guest of the event and for this he was able to parade on the starting grid just before the start of the Grand Prix. Among the many stars present at the race there were also Usain Bolt, Zoe Saldana and Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs. In addition, the logo of 007 – No Time to Die was present on the Aston Martin cars to sponsor the imminent release of the latest film with Daniel Craig, arriving in Italian cinemas on September 30th.

Loading... Advertisements

Recently, Vin Diesel premiered the director’s cut of Fast and Furious 9, which will be packed with additional content and will have “more DNA Fast than anything you’ve ever seen before“, as the actor says.”F9 was a special project to be part of, for many reasons. One of the biggest reasons was bringing our brother and director Justin Lin back into the franchise“says Diesel in the video, speaking of the director of di Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five And Fast & Furious 6.

Meanwhile, the release date of Fast & Furious 10, the penultimate chapter of the saga, has been announced.