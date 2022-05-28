Vin Diesel gives a tender welcome to one of the new stars of Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious 10 continues to bring news to fans and from the hand of Vin Diesel. The star of the saga shared a publication on his social networks where he welcomes one of the new additions to the story.

Fast X he got back into the rhythm quickly after suffering a big blow, the exit of Justin Lin. The veteran franchise director reportedly walked away due to various drawbacks with Vin Dieselwhich point to mistreatment of the actor, lack of commitment, among other issues.

Lin’s departure generated a blow, in addition to emotional, monetary, since Universal had to spend a significant sum of money for each day that the film was not shot. Nor should we forget that the study had to pay extra for the search for the new director, the one who fortunately appeared on time, louis leterrier.

Once the problems are solved fast and furious 10 He wasted no time and began recording. Since then Vin Diesel has been in charge of sharing news of the film. Now the actor introduced one of the new additions, the actress Daniela Melchior, known for being Ratcatcher 2 in Suicide Squad by James Gunn.

With a publication accompanied by a tender photo on social networks, Diesel officially introduced the Portuguese actress. “I hope to make you proud!” Dom Toretto wrote in the post. Although it is not known if the image belongs to the shooting or post-shooting, it serves to let fans know that the film continues with a good rhythm.

Diesel is no stranger to everything that caused Lin’s controversial departure, that’s why he doesn’t want to waste time and strengthen the bond with the fans, so they can see that by 2023, yes or yes, Fast X will be.

I came with Daniela.

It is worth remembering that in addition to Daniela Melchior, Fast and Furious 10 has added Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and the most recent addition, the great Rita Moreno.

