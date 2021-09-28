Vin Diesel gives updates on Riddick 4

“Let’s say that Furia might be closer than we think.” With a picture of Riddick shirtless, Vin Diesel updates fans on developments in the fourth chapter of the saga dedicated to the space criminal anti-hero who, apparently, would have made important steps. “Incredible match today, thanks team, you know who I am referring to ”.

Started in 2000 with Pitch Black (later renamed The Chronicles of Riddick: Pitch Black), Riddick’s adventure then continued in several films, video games, novels and comics. In 2015 Diesel e David Twohy, writer and director of the three previous films, had announced they wanted to do another sequel, as well as a spin-off television series called Merc City. Six years after the announcement, the two projects seemed to have ended up in oblivion, but now perhaps something more concrete is finally starting to move.

Updates on Fury had come in gradually since 2016, with the news that it would be a story about the character’s origins. “David Twohy wrote a fantastic script. It is only a matter of time now, to understand when we will have the opportunity to do so. I think we’re going to shoot it in Australia. And it will be the fourth installment of the series, which will be fantastic “ had declared Vin Diesel in a past interview. “We have had great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It seems like an eternity, but I guess we’ll take advantage of that and add an extra chapter. The script is ready. So now we are getting ready to shoot “. Perhaps, from what can be seen from Diesel’s latest post, this time is the right time.