Vin Diesel has found his director… and he’s French! movie news

Just a few days after the announcement of Justin Lin’s departure from directing, Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X for short, has found its new behind-the-camera pilot who is French.

The announcement sounded like thunder in “Fast Family”: Justin Lin, historical director of the Fast & Furious saga, international co-publisher of the franchise and who has contributed to its popularity, closed the door on creative differences when he was ready to direct the last two installments, including Fast X.

But today we learn from sources in New York Daily News That there are conflicts behind the scenes, especially with Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the saga. According to these sources, the translator Dominic Toretto “He was tough, he was late to the group, he doesn’t know his lines and he’s out of shape”.

Cette information, à prendre avec des pincettes, donne tout de même un autre éclairage sur le départ de Justin Lin et sa mine contrariée et gênée sur une récente video de tournage posté por l’acteur en question sur de Instagram’ justeno Leaving.

And just a few days after this announcement, we already know the name of his successor. according diverseIt will be Louis Leterrier who will take on the arduous task of getting behind the wheel of a great machine that is Fast & Furious to achieve Fast X.2, Danny the Dog, The Incredible Hulk or Elusive.

The director has also made headlines because he directed Loin du Périph, the sequel to Across the Périph with Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, which will be released on May 6 on Netflix. Whether the Vin Diesel deal will be in order on the Fast X range, which is just getting started, remains to be seen.

The tenth film in the popular and lucrative saga is generally expected to open in theaters on May 24, 2023. The cast will include Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Therese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Natalie Emmanuel, Song Kang, and Daniela Melchor.