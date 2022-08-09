Vin Diesel has found his grandma and she has an Oscar!

While the filming of Fast X began several weeks ago, the cast continues to grow.

After the recent announcements of Alan Ritchson, the return of Scott Eastwood in the role of Little Nobody and the possible comeback of Brian O’Conner (played by the brother of Paul Walker), it is the actress Rita Moreno who joins shooting.

The latter will play the grandmother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in the penultimate opus of the saga. The Toretto family therefore continues to grow.

As usual, Vin Diesel announced the news via his Instagram account. In a video where he poses alongside the actress and Michelle Rodriguez he says: “It’s been my lifelong dream to work with Rita Moreno, and it does…

