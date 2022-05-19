Vin Diesel Has Fun With Jason Momoa In Quick 10 Sets Video

Vin Diesel Has Fun With Jason Momoa In New Video From The Set Of Quick 10. Released last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, F9: the fast saga was the biggest entry in the fast furious franchise to date, introducing several new characters and even sending a car into space for the first time. Shortly after F9 was released, it was confirmed that Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and the rest of the gang would return in two more installments, which would act as a conclusion to the Quick Saga.

The plot of Quick 10 remains unknown, but Diesel has revealed the film’s official title, x fast, in April. In addition to regular cast members like Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson, Quick 10 will introduce several new characters, including a villain from Momoa and a currently unknown character played by Brie Larson. Although now just over a month after filming Quick 10the film has already been plagued by a bloated budget and reports of behind-the-scenes issues, many of which came to light after director Justin Lin’s sudden announcement that he was leaving the film.

In a new Instagram post, however, Diesel shows he’s still having a great time doing Quick 10, with the actor sharing a video of himself having fun with Momoa on the set of a major action sequence. The video features a shirtless Momoa lying on the hood of a purple muscle car, joking that he is “trying to be in the new Whitesnake video.Check out Diesel’s post below:

It’s interesting to hear Diesel say that this is the fifth week of filming for Quick 10, but that the set described in the video is intended for an exciting action sequence. The set appears to be a scale model of a highway, all surrounded by a large blue screen and featuring an array of vehicles. Momoa has previously been spotted driving a motorbike on the set of Quick 10But Diesel’s new video gives a first look at what his character’s colorful muscle car could be.

It’s unclear what kind of villain Momoa will be playing in the next one. fast furious movie, but he and Diesel clearly get along great on set together. fast furious has made a habit of introducing villainous characters only to have them eventually join the hero side, and Momoa certainly seems set for a similar transition. Although the professionalism of Diesel’s on-set behavior has been questioned in recent weeks, it would appear that, at least for now, Momoa is enjoying his time as part of the Fast Saga on Quick 10.

