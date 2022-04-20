Vin Diesel has just announced the start of filming for “Fast & Furious 10” and guess what the official title of the film is?

Yes, the news has just fallen, “Fast & Furious 10» comes from officially go into production . In fact, the actor Vin Diesel just announced viaa post on his Instagram account that filming for the sequel to the famous franchise has just begun. Moreover, this post also reveals an important detail of the film since the title of this tenth opus has also been revealed. Simply called ” FastX ”, the next sequel isth first of two filmswhich are supposed to put an end to the famous franchise.

The race has begun!

As already announced for several months after the release of the last “ Fast & Furious 9 “, the sequel to the hit franchise directed by the actor Vin Dieseljust came from officially go into production . Indeed, Mr. Diesel has just published on his Instagram account the new logo of “ Fast & Furious 10”, which reuses the iconic font “ Fast ” on a ” X » giant imitating the headlights of a car. A detail that may mean that this tenth film will once again offer usabsurd racing scenes with big cars.But that’s not all, as this image also comes with a caption that reads ” day one “. Diesel took advantage of this moment to not only reveal the title and logo of the upcoming film, but also to confirm that “ FastX ” is officially filming .

What do we know so far about “Fast & Furious 10”?

Although for now the plot of ” FastX is being kept under wraps, we know at least one thing is that the upcoming movie will be the first part of a two-film story that will end the franchise (as with the end of ” Harry Potter “). Tyrese Gibsonthe recurring star of Fast & Furious aptly revealed that this sequel will further flesh out the past of Don (Diesel). Incidentally, in the previous film, the head of the Fast family had to face the ghosts of his past, because his brother ( John Cena) came back to challenge him.

Speaking of the character of Mr. Cena, as announced by the production a few weeks ago, we already know that Jason Momoa(Aquaman) will be part of the film’s cast as the new villain. It is moreover the third major DC superhero starthat the production recruited into the franchise afterGal Gadot(Wonder Woman) andJohn Cena(Peacemaker). But that’s not all since a member of the film “The Suicide Squad” ofjames gunnwill also be present,Daniela Melchior(Ratcatcher 2). Finally, the cast of new arrivals also includes aanother superheroine, but this time on the side of Marvel,Brie Larson(Captain Marvel).

Otherwise, the entire main cast will also be back in “FastX“, to knowVin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana BrewsterandSung Kang. Behind the camera, we will also find,Justin Li, who will oversee the direction of both parts of the Fast family’s latest adventures. Li just returned to the franchise for “Fast & Furious 9“, but has already directed all the parts of the saga, from”Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” to “Fast & Furious 6“. Finally, the production confirmed that “FastXwill be released in theaters onMay 19, 2023. Enough to give you time to review the previous films of the franchise.