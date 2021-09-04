Vin Diesel has shifted gears

In the end, it all comes down to the family. Over the course of twenty years, Fast and Furious he has always told the same thing, exploiting the action, the genre, capturing the attention of the general public thanks to the most incredible cars, races and scenes. Each film represented a step forward for the franchise. More money, more ideas and more ambitions.

We have gone from a small story of cops and criminals to world conspiracies, espionage, weapons of mass destruction and futuristic technology. At the center of it all is Vin Diesel. In this time, his character, Dominic “Dom” Toretto, has acquired more and more depth. And in all his adventures and in all his encounters, the recurring theme has always been the same: trusting others, accepting those who are different, finding something in common, and anchoring oneself with all of oneself in every memory.

Fast and Furious 9, from August 18 in theaters with Universal Pictures, is no exception. New elements and new characters are added (like the one played by John Cena, Jakob Toretto), there are new challenges and different twists. The story goes very fast, it’s frenetic, it’s full of explosions, clashes and even fights with bare hands. There is a noticeable change of gear compared to the last few chapters, and much of the credit goes to the director, Justin Lin.

Sun, says Diesel, he is not simply a criminal. “This is the first thing that strikes about him, the first thing we learn about. He protects the people he loves and truly cares about his family. And it is this aspect that intrigued me. Dom continually feels a responsibility towards his sister and his gang. It reminded me of my childhood, when I was a boy and spent all my time with my friends in New York ».

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who plays Tej Parker, also agrees. Fast and Furious, he points out, it has evolved. “And today there are a lot more characters, and a lot more themes are dealt with. There are so many cultures and so many languages. At the same time, however, the action soul of the saga is preserved ». The first time Bridges learned of his role he was on tour with Eminem. «They told me to try immediately, to respect the deadline, not to make me wait. In twenty minutes, before performing, I had to learn my lines, shoot a video and send it. The next day they called me back. I feel like I’m doing the best job of all. I’m a rap singer and an actor: I’m not just living the American dream; I’m living the dream of the whole world ».

For Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Ramsey, things turned out differently. “I looked at the first one Fast and Furious as a child: I must have been 11 or 12 years old. When I got my chance, I was really happy. Because this franchise has always been attentive to representation. For the audition, they only sent me a couple of scenes, but they also told me about my character. I’ve always liked Ramsey’s character and intelligence. ‘

Fast and Furious, continues the actress, is so successful because it’s an escape from the real world. “Sure, there’s a lot of action. But there are also characters with whom it is easy to relate. They are a family, they are friends, and these are all things that we can find in our daily life. With this chapter we are able to go even deeper, to discover further details on these dynamics ».

Before stepping forward, John Cena talked about Jakob and Fast and Furious with more people. And specifically, he says, “I talked to Vin about it.” “Only later did we take it seriously. All the while I tried to keep my feet on the ground, not to let go. But when they offered me this role, it was extremely easy to say yes. All I wanted, I confess, was to be able to be part of this franchise. ” Because? “Because in this saga there have always been themes like inclusion and family. And then it’s one of those franchises that aim to have fun and entertain the public. I say this as a fan: we grew up with these characters, following their stories. And all we want is to be able to see the next movie. We wonder how they will overcome themselves, how will they be able to go further. The longevity of this franchise comes mainly from the performances of the actors ».

The series like Fast and Furious, Cena continues, they are just one of the many possible avenues for cinema. «I find it extraordinary to meet the most different people in the same place and see a film together. Fast and Furious, this thing, he does it beautifully. He manages to speak to audiences around the world. Find a balance between all its elements: the story, the characters, the action, the drama. But there is not just one perspective. Thinking like this means not respecting this form of art ».

In the ninth chapter of the saga (which to date has grossed about 6 billion dollars at the worldwide box office), old characters also return, such as that of Mia Toretto, played by Jordana Brewster. “It was an almost natural transition,” explains the actress. “I’ve been in touch with Vin and Justin, and we’ve been in touch all the time. In a way, it was like closing a circle. I saw the first film recently, and I noticed Mia’s strength and determination. ‘

Be part of Fast and Furious it means learning to trust others. “Sometimes we find ourselves in these huge rooms, with the green screens behind us, and all we have to do is listen to Justin’s directions. A lot of things don’t make sense at the moment. Some people are very good at finding their space and mentally visualizing what they need to do. Others, on the other hand, give up and totally trust the director ».

For Brewster, Fast and Furious it represents a milestone in his career and his life. «Because it has given me a lot of confidence. During the first movie, I was still in college. And during that time I felt free to choose. I have decided to continue studying and to take my time. I was in no hurry. Fast and Furious it helped me when my career had some difficulties, and gave me enough confidence to be able to follow my own path ».

The goal of this film, Justin Lin intervenes, is to further explore the theme of family. “And we did it through action and through blood. When I left the franchise, I kept thinking about it. I thought I said it all, but I was wrong. When I got back, I started talking to Vin and the others about it, developing this new idea. We needed to evolve, to move forward; in some way, to surpass us ».

Over the years, adds the director, “we have always managed to create new stories and situations, to create unique characters”: “I’ve been here from the beginning, since Tokyo Drift. Our fan base wasn’t that big at the time. Yet, over time, people have grown and become passionate. The hardest thing was being able to keep all these plots together. I love all the protagonists, all of them. And each time we only have two hours to give our best ».

Making a movie, Lin says, can be a truly lonely journey. «For me to be part of a project like this, in which we have always shared everything, the ups and downs, was important. When we started working together, many of us were single. Over time we got married and now our children are growing up. Knowing that you are not alone is truly special. Our fans and our community have grown with us ».

For Vin Diesel it’s all a matter of preparation and, at times, even of faith. “Before doing any stunts, please. I’m serious: you’re welcome. When I shot my first action scene, I wasn’t a father yet; so I was much more reckless. If they had told me to drive a car off a bridge, I would have done it. But now everything is different: now I have to think about my children, for this I pray ».

The next stop is the ending of Fast and Furious. “And, as we know, it cannot be a single chapter. It will definitely be divided into two parts. What I can say is that we want to impress the audience once again, that we want to do this saga justice, embrace the entire narrative universe and shoot the best possible conclusion. We will work on all seven continents ».

