Vin Diesel: His love of family is the new meme on Fast & Furious

The love that Vin Diesel constantly proclaims for the Fast & Furious “family” has become the Internet’s new favorite meme.

Vin Diesel, as we all know, he is a man who often talks about values ​​in real life as well as in the movies Fast & Furious in which he usually apologizes for the “family“: in the last few days this peculiar inclination of his has morphed into a series of hilarious viral memes on social media.

These viral tweets are about the release of the new Fast and Furious movie, F9, which has already grossed over $ 490 million at the worldwide box office. According to fans, the films in the saga tend to become repetitive, repeating the same scene in various forms: Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto, who talks about the importance of “family”.

For example, a line from Furious 7, which has now become iconic, sees Toretto say: “I have no friends. I have a family“In the new film, the character played by Vin is forced to fight against her brother: a thief, as well as a brutal killer, played by John Cena.

However, an almost infinite number of users on social media have decided to try to adapt Vin Diesel’s love for family to some scenes from other iconic films such as the Marvel movies, Star Wars, Twilight, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.