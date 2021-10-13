Vin Diesel, his new movie is Muscle

According to what reported exclusively by Deadline, Vin Diesel and Gary Gray will make a couple again in Muscle
New job engagement on the horizon for the American actor. In the past few hours Deadline exclusively announced the start of the branded production STXfilms who will see Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name in the registry office, in the role of protagonist.
Vin Diesel, the new movie
Waiting to admire it in the ninth chapter of the saga Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel, class 1967, prepares for a new cinematic adventure. In fact, a little while ago the magazine exclusively revealed the details of the film that it will reunite again F. Gary Gray And the actor (PHOTO), among their collaborations we find Fast & Furious 8, released in 2017 and able to gross over $ 1,200,000,000 at the international box office, becoming one of the highest grossing ever in the history of the seventh art.
The film, entitled Muscle, will have Vin Diesel as the protagonist, unknown the details on the plot, the shooting should take place later this year.
Vin Diesel, the production
Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, spoke of the project: “There are few directors who can match Gary’s skill in characters, comedy and action, which is why he is one of the most successful and sought-after directors of the moment.”
Later, Adam Fogelson added, “Over the years Vin and I have worked together on blockbuster films, it’s exciting to reunite Vin and Gary after the billionaire success of Fast & Furious 8. This will become one of the most anticipated films on our list ”.