Vin Diesel, his new movie is Muscle

New job engagement on the horizon for the American actor. In the past few hours Deadline exclusively announced the start of the branded production STXfilms who will see Mark Vincent Sinclair III , this is the name in the registry office, in the role of protagonist.

Vin Diesel, the new movie

Waiting to admire it in the ninth chapter of the saga Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel, class 1967, prepares for a new cinematic adventure. In fact, a little while ago the magazine exclusively revealed the details of the film that it will reunite again F. Gary Gray And the actor (PHOTO), among their collaborations we find Fast & Furious 8, released in 2017 and able to gross over $ 1,200,000,000 at the international box office, becoming one of the highest grossing ever in the history of the seventh art.

The film, entitled Muscle, will have Vin Diesel as the protagonist, unknown the details on the plot, the shooting should take place later this year.