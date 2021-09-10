Vin Diesel, holiday in Italy: his yacht is a star (PHOTO)

Vin Diesel is enjoying a vacation time in Italy and the Fast & Furious star’s incredible luxury yacht has not gone unnoticed on social media.

Vin Diesel he is enjoying some free time on one yacht luxury in Portofino, Italy. The Fast & Furious actor relaxed shirtless aboard the beautiful boat, as some testify photo visible online. Vin is in the company of his girlfriend Paloma Jiménez, fellow actress Zoe Saldana and her husband the artist Marco Perego.

Diesel and his family, he and Jiménez have three children: Hania, 13, Pauline, 6, and Vincent, 11, are enjoying the beautiful Ligurian city after the American producer and actor was recently in Venice to attend the fashion show. by Dolce & Gabbana.

“The moments in life that remind us of the Divine are all around us, we must simply acknowledge them … and be grateful“Vin wrote in the caption of a social media post.”Venice has been filled with so many magical moments, which I hope to share with you. For now, I’ve selected two of those moments, which some will define as the best show of the year! “, concluded the star.

Loading... Advertisements

Vin Diesel will soon return to the studio to shoot the next episode of Fast & Furious which is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023. F9 was released in June and was the film to have achieved the highest grossing during the pandemic, totaling 700 so far. millions of dollars at the global box office.