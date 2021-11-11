Vin Diesel, how much does Fast & Furious 9 star earn?

Recently, Vin Diesel’s message at The Rock has been discussed a lot, in which after many feuds talks, Diesel asked his colleague to be there for Fast & Furious 10. The two, in fact, are stars in the famous franchise, and will return for the tenth chapter. But how much did Vin Diesel earn in the ninth? Let’s find out together.

To play Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel earned approx 20 million dollars in Fast & Furious 9. A figure that carries with it all the responsibilities of being the protagonist of the film. The actor is certainly one of the most important faces in the franchise, and according to what has been declared, the producers would have offered him about 80 million dollars to shoot the last two chapters, with which the saga could end.

From the leaked information, his salary in Fast & Furious it would have fluctuated over time. In fact, for Fast Five it is said to have obtained about 15 million dollars, while for the seventh film in the franchise it touched 47 million. From 2018 onwards, his pay has settled at around 20 million.

Now the saga looks to the future. In fact, everyone is wondering when Fast and Furious 10 will be released: here’s everything we know about it!