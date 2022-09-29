Vin Diesel in Muay Thai is explosive, his kicks and knees could knock you out

Vin Diesel is a recognized actor of action films, and he has some notions in combat sports. He’s not a pro, but when the colossus really comes into action to land all types of aerial shots, the result is quite spectacular.

Vin Diesel has an unexpected style

“Fast and Furious“, that’s how we could describe Vin Diesel when it comes to fighting. Given the size of the actor, 1m83 for about 95kg, we could say that he is a tank, that he boxed very closed, has no flexibility and sends cannonballs, but it’s wrong! Finally yes, he sends some, but his movements are “thin”, his style is aerial and he is not limited to his fistss. He’s a good Nak Muay, but he’s not a fighter, he has no interest in competing or just even fighting if it’s not his pleasure.

Tony Jaa, actor and also master of martial arts, spent some time with him, in order to make the pilot take on another dimension in the field of stunts, but above all to train him in the art of member nights. The two stars of the big screen trained together in order to sharpen their skills.

Jérôme Le Banner laughs

If the pilot from Hollywood impresses with his technique, our French fighter, Jérôme Le Banner has nothing to do with it.

The legend of kick-boxing of 1m90 and 120kg, does not let himself be walked on! And Vin Diesel is perhaps the last name to give him such an affront. On the set of the film Babylon ADIhe actor pulled out all the stops, refusing to train, refusing to shoot scenes, in short, that’s the cliché of the condescending star.

” Me when I was a kid, I dreamed of making action films and there, you break my dream. You tomorrow, when you shave your head, you won’t give a damn about this movie. But I you broke my dream. “, these are the sad words that the fighter said to the actor. The harsh exchanges between the two fortunately did not greatly affect the release of the film, because in the end, Vin Diesel and Jérôme Le Banner did what they had to do for the shoot. Like what, the professional takes over everything.

Sources:

Street Press