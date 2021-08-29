Vin Diesel in Venice: family holidays are “fashion”

Vin Diesel was photographed on vacation in Venice with his family: the actor will attend the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show to be held in the lagoon city

Vin Diesel was photographed on vacation in Venice in the company of his children Vincent, Hania Riley and Pauline and his wife Paloma Jimenez. The actor is in the lagoon city to attend the Dolce and Gabbana Haute Couture show.

As reported by the Daily Mail, with a full photo report, the actor was photographed wearing a pair of sunglasses, a black mask, a pair of black shoes and a black and white floral jacket. The shots were taken while Vin Diesel was aboard a speedboat with his family.

Vin Diesel had three children with Paloma Jimenez, whom he began dating in 2007. Prior to this relationship, the star of the Fast & Furious franchise had a romantic relationship with Michelle Rodriguez and Asia Argento, who she met on the set of XXX. Pauline Diesel, born in 2015, was named after Paul Walker, Vin Diesel’s colleague in Fast & Furious who passed away in 2013 in a dramatic accident.

The actor is also the godfather of Meadow, the daughter of Paul Walker. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Vin Diesel highlighted how much Paul Walker encouraged him to become a father and embrace this role with all his heart. According to Paul Walker: “Parenting must be embraced with head and heart”.

Like Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren is also in Venice for the launch of the Dolce and Gabbana Haute Couture collection. The actress was photographed at Marco Polo airport wearing a suit signed by the two Italian designers.