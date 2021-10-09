News

Vin Diesel invites fans to the cinema

fast-and-furious-9In view of the release of Fast and Furious 9, the next August 18 in Italy, the leading actor Vin Diesel appealed to fans. First of all, it is right to remember the sad period in which cinemas went to meet, which remained closed due to the pandemic from coronavirus. So, the actor invited everyone to the theaters:

“It’s been a long time… the streets were empty, the places where we gathered silent. We lived through a year that put us to the test. But we begin to see the promise of a new day. “

It was released by the national division of the Universal Pictures also the new poster together with the video message, where Vin Diesel describes in all respects the magic of cinema.

fast and furious 9 poster

Fast and Furious 9: the cast and the plot

The Fast and Furious 9 cast consists of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel And Sung Kang, alongside the actresses awarded with the Oscar Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Also part of the cast Cardi B And Ozuna. The US theatrical release is scheduled for June 25, 2021, while in Italy from August 18, 2021.

Dom Toretto is carrying her life out of the loop, along with Letty and her son, Brian. However, Dom knows that dangers are always around the corner, and indeed one new threat referencing his past is about to go and undermine his life. His old team gathers to stop a conspiracy of world significance, and all together with Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena).


