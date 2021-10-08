Through a video published on Instagram And Twitter, Vin Diesel invites his fans to return to the cinema. Waiting for ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious saga by Universal Pictures, which grossed over 5 billion dollars around the world, the one made by the actor is an exciting video dedicated to the magic of cinema.

We report it below.

Vin Diesel’s video celebrates the magic of cinema

In the new film, coming this summer, Diesel will once again return as Dominic Toretto for the last chapter of the famous franchise. Dom’s quiet and peaceful family life will suddenly be interrupted by theappearance of his brother, long gone, Jakob (played by John Cena).

Jakob is a mercenary who he no longer wants to live in the shadow of his brother. Among all the usual breathtaking action scenes, Fast & Furious 9 will also see the long-awaited return of Han (Sung Kang), “died” in the sixth chapter of the series.

We still don’t know how he managed to to survive but we are curious to discover every little detail. Vin Diesel invites us to the cinema, however enjoy the thrill to the fullest that this new chapter will offer us.

“It’s been a long time… the streets were empty, the places where we gathered silent. We lived through a year that put us to the test. But we begin to see the promise of a new day ”. Thus begins the new, exciting video in which Vin Diesel describes the magic of cinema, intended just as the place where, when the lights are turned off and the projector is turned on, we begin to dream.

Fast & Furious – The Fastest Saga awaits you only at the cinema, starting with Wednesday 18th August. For more information, you can consult the official website of the upcoming film.