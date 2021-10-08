News

Vin Diesel invites his fans to return to the cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Through a video published on Instagram And Twitter, Vin Diesel invites his fans to return to the cinema. Waiting for ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious saga by Universal Pictures, which grossed over 5 billion dollars around the world, the one made by the actor is an exciting video dedicated to the magic of cinema.

We report it below.

Vin Diesel’s video celebrates the magic of cinema

In the new film, coming this summer, Diesel will once again return as Dominic Toretto for the last chapter of the famous franchise. Dom’s quiet and peaceful family life will suddenly be interrupted by theappearance of his brother, long gone, Jakob (played by John Cena).

Jakob is a mercenary who he no longer wants to live in the shadow of his brother. Among all the usual breathtaking action scenes, Fast & Furious 9 will also see the long-awaited return of Han (Sung Kang), “died” in the sixth chapter of the series.

We still don’t know how he managed to to survive but we are curious to discover every little detail. Vin Diesel invites us to the cinema, however enjoy the thrill to the fullest that this new chapter will offer us.

“It’s been a long time… the streets were empty, the places where we gathered silent. We lived through a year that put us to the test. But we begin to see the promise of a new day ”. Thus begins the new, exciting video in which Vin Diesel describes the magic of cinema, intended just as the place where, when the lights are turned off and the projector is turned on, we begin to dream.

Loading...
Advertisements

Fast & Furious – The Fastest Saga awaits you only at the cinema, starting with Wednesday 18th August. For more information, you can consult the official website of the upcoming film.

Offering

Fast & Furious 1,8 (Box 8 Br)

Fast & Furious 1,8 (Box 8 Br)

  • Buy a Fast & Furious box set and receive a Fast & Furious 9 cinema ticket as a gift!
  • Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson (Actors)
  • Audience Rating: G (general audience)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
951
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
865
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
855
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
855
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
853
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
833
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
786
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top