Vin Diesel is The Last Witch Hunter, then Wonderland with the animation of Manfredo Manfredi and Bonelli Story – afnews.info Volume 2: 2021 / present

afnews.info reports: A first evening dedicated to the fantastic genre. Rai4 (channel 21) proposes it with the film “The Last Witch Hunter” by Breck Eisner, with Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood and Rose Leslie, broadcast on Tuesday 11 January at 21.20.

Kaulder, the last descendant of an ancient lineage of witch hunters, bears the weight of a curse, cast by the Queen of the Witches he killed, which has condemned him to immortality. The man had to endure the loss of his wife and daughter, but the Queen has now risen and is seeking revenge. Fantasy blends with action and a pinch of horror in a spectacular film that brings the protagonist of “Fast & Furious” on a hunt for demonic creatures.

To follow, a new episode of “Wonderland” will lead viewers to discover the secrets of stop motion and digital animation with a master of the sector, Manfredo Manfredi. Ample space will also be dedicated to Bonelli Story, the Milanese exhibition on the 80th anniversary of the most famous Italian comic house, and for the column The Wonder Zone a parenthesis on the mysterious healers who came from the Philippines.

Source: Rai Press Office

