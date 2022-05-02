Vin Diesel is to blame for Fast and Furious 10 not having a director

Justin Lin has left Fast and Furious 10 shortly before shooting begins and it seems that his relationship with Vin Diesel is very complicated.

Director justin lin has been in charge of 5 films of the saga, but now he has decided to take a step back and leave Fast and Furious 10 to act only as a producer. This decision has been as sudden as it was unexpected, but it seems that working with Vin Diesel it is quite difficult.

We are now learning more about the resignation of justin lin and according NYDailyNews: “Nothing like this had ever been seen. Lin is giving up 10 or 20 million as director. But the main reason is that Vin Diesel is late for the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he appears out of shape ».

Curiously, these are the main reasons why Dwayne Johnson He does not want to return to the saga. Since he has a very strict work ethic and clashes with the way he approaches the shooting of Vin Diesel.

Who will be the new director?

It seems that the search for a new manager for Fast and Furious 10 will cost Universal Pictures between 600,000 and 1 million dollars. For now, the filmmakers with the most options are F. Gary Gray who was in charge of the eighth installment of the saga in 2017 and David Leitch What did Hobbs&Shaw in 2019. Both have proven to know how to do very crazy things and impossible action scenes. Although it is clear that the most important thing is that the chosen one knows how to get along with Vin Diesel and accept their way of working. But he will also have to deal with many other stars, since the film will also feature Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Daniela Melchior, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson Y Ludacris.

Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) It will be released on May 19, 2023. So you still have a year to shoot everything, the editing and post-production.