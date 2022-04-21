Vin Diesel just revealed the film’s title and logo

Actor Vin Diesel, the franchise’s ultimate star Fast and Furioushas just unveiled the logo and official title of Fast and Furious 10. As a reminder, this new opus, directed by Justin Lin, is expected on May 24, 2023. The feature film will also be an opportunity for Jason Momoa and Brie Larson to join the Fast Family.

Fast and Furious 10: still a little patience

After staging Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast and Furious 4, Fast and Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6 and Fast & Furious 9, filmmaker Justin Lin will return for a sixth time in the license to direct Fast and Furious 10. Expected on May 24, 2023, the feature film will bring back a good part of the original cast with the returns of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris or even Jordana Brewster. Charlize Theron will also return as the antagonist Cipher. At last, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson join the adventure in roles still kept secret.

Vin Diesel reveals the title of Fast and Furious 10

Comedian Vin Diesel unveiled the logo and title of Fast and Furious 10 on his Instagram account. As filming is about to begin, this tenth part of the license will simply be called Fast X. Check out the logo below:

Once again, the license decides to offer a very sober title, which does not bother with any subtitles. Like Fast Five before him, Fast X is the second film of the license not to use the mention Furious in its title. It is also the first time that a film Fast and Furious uses Roman numerals. As for the logo, it is reminiscent of car headlights. See you on May 24, 2023 to discover the rest of the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his Fast Family.