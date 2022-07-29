Vin Diesel married a Mexican, know who she is!

Mexican women have something special and the boys know it. Vin Diesel fell in love and married a woman from our country and here we tell you how he met her, how love arose and more.

Did you know Vin Diesel He has been married to a Mexican for more than a decade? Well, we will tell you everything you need to know about one of the most envied women on the planet, this is her tender love story.

Who is the Mexican wife of Vin Diesel?

Apparently the love of Mark Sinclair (real name of the actor) for Latin culture is stronger than we think, since in addition to declaring himself a fan of culture, gastronomy and everything related to Mexicothe actor chose a beautiful Mexican to start a family.

Unfortunately for us, there is little information on Paloma Jimenez, andBecause both she and her husband have decided to keep their personal lives out of the public eye, we still manage to discover some interesting facts about her. Born on August 22, 1983 on the sunny shores of Acapulco, the 38-year-old model decided to leave her homeland to try her luck in the United States, a decision that helped her meet the love of her life and the father of her children.

Vin Diesel is fluent in Spanish thanks to his 15-year relationship with Paloma Jiménez. Samir Hussein

The romantic love story of Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez

Although it is not known for sure how the two met, it is said that it was in the early 2000s, shortly before Vin Diesel achieved world fame. Reports indicate that before marrying the Guerrero model, the actor had a passionate affair with his co-star. Michelle Rodriguez, with whom he ended in 2005 when he decided it was time to have a family. It was so shortly after she met Paloma Jimenez and since 2007 they have become virtually inseparable.

Just a year after going public with their relationship, when she was 24 and he was 34the couple announced the arrival of their first daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair. “After that, it took a couple of years to find the right person and hopefully be mature enough to be a great father, which is really all you want to do,” he said in an interview in 2008.