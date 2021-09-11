Vin Diesel, memes about the Fast & Furious “family” are very popular: here are the funniest

Fast & Furious 9 debuted in American theaters for a few weeks now, and waiting to see the new chapter in Italy next August, Vin Diesel and his apology for the “family” have conquered the web with a new meme that went incredibly viral.

The internet fashion of the moment is in fact that of inserting Dominic Toretto in the most unexpected situations, from films like Mom I missed the plane And Thor: Ragnarok, passing through John Wick and Twilight, but also in anime such as Dragon Ball and Naruto and above all in other ensemble films such as Justice League, The Incredibles, Guardians of the Galaxy and the Lord of the Rings. The only rule: Vin Diesel must enter the scene professing his love for “family” by creating hilarious situations.

At the bottom of the news you can find one roundup of the funniest memes that are running on social media, and that are certainly contributing not a little to the promotion of the new chapter of the action saga. Directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin, Fast & Furious 9 is continuing its excellent run at the box office with revenues that have just exceeded half a billion dollars, confirming that the public is now more than ready to return to theaters.

We remind you that Fast & Furious 9 will arrive in Italian cinemas next 18 August. Meanwhile, for other insights, we leave you to the best Fast & Furious films according to critics.