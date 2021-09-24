Vin Diesel, new video game for one of your films? The actor speaks

Vin Diesel talks about the possibility of making a new video game on one of his movie franchises.

All time more video games are becoming movies or TV series, with the videogame world and that of cinema and television entertainment increasingly connected; the prime example is the energy that Sony is investing in certain projects, including of course the live-action adaptation of Uncharted.

Often, however, the opposite can also happen, with films becoming video games; happened for example with The Chronicles of Riddick, which gave birth to a series of games involving Vin Diesel as a voice actor. Just the actor, protagonist of the franchise, has now spoken of the possibility that another themed video game will be created.

The Chronicles of Riddick, new video game coming? Talk about Vin Diesel

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, the actor talked about the possibility of a further themed videogame title, showing himself very enthusiastic about the idea. “The script for a fourth film is already ready, there would be room to make another video game“ speiga Diesel, highlighting the great success achieved with Escape from Butcher Bay.

Already in 2013, the actor had talked about the possibility of collaborating with Starbreeze, author of Payday, for a new videogame chapter of the saga; in the end, nothing came of it and therefore, all the fans, they are left with only the 2009 game in hand (in addition to the previous one).

Who knows if this will be the right time for the development of a new title; what we know, given Diesel’s words, is that they could soon start shooting of the fourth film, of which we will surely (in case) know more in the near future.

The saga currently consists of three films (Pitch Black of 2000, The Chronicles of Riddick of 2004 and Riddick 2013) plus an animated OVA (The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, released in 2004) and two video games, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay of 2004 and The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena of 2009. Soon, according to what emerged, it will be enriched with a new film and hopefully also a new videogame title.