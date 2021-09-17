Vin Diesel offers her healthy belly on vacation in Italy -2021

Instead of stunts, gasoline and lots of action, there is now a Dolce Vita vin Diesel (54). The “Fast and Furious” star is recovering from his action-packed roles during a family vacation in Liguria, Italy. The 54-year-old is moored on a luxury yacht off the fishing village of Portofino with his wife Paloma Jimenez, 38, and children Hania, 13, Vincent, 11 and Pauline, 6 on board. The actor lets the sun shine. on his fist – in the truest sense of the word! Because the father of three already has a nice belly, as shown by the new photos of the paparazzi in the video.

Finn, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, and his family have been in Italy since August. The family of five began their trip to Venice and attended the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show for three days. The "Fast and Furious" co-star and eldest daughter have not escaped the watchful eyes of the paparazzi.