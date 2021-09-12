Vin Diesel on vacation in Italy: from sex symbol to “Homer Simpson” is a moment

These days the Fast & Furious star is on vacation in Italy. Between baths and dinners he is relaxing, perhaps a little too much.

Born in the county of Alameda, California, in 1967, Vin Diesel (aka Vincent Sinclair III) never knew his real father. Thanks to his adoptive father, a theater teacher, he became interested in acting from an early age.

In the nineties he began his film career, he participates in small roles in large films such as Awakenings, with Robin Williams and Robert De Niro And Save Private Ryan, with Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. He does not just act, but directs and produces, but as a director and producer he is not very successful.

The saga that made him famous

Despite having taken part in many cinematographic works, his popularity is linked to the saga of Fast & Furious. In 2001 he plays Dominic Toretto for the first time. Co-star is Paul Walker in the guise of Brian O’Conner. Sadly Walker will die in 2013, ironically, in a car accident.

Apart from 2 Fast 2 Furious, Diesel participated in all the episodes of the saga, winning his star in the 2013 Holywood Walk of Fame and in 2015 he was invited to leave his footprints on the concrete of the Chinese Theater of Los Angeles. He is now a star in all respects.

The love life

After a brief relationship with one of the actresses of the saga, Michelle Rodriguez, since 2007 is linked to Paloma Jimenez. The two have three children, the last Paulina, was named to honor Paul Walker.

Fat & Furious

Get used to admiring the statuesque and gymnastic physique of Diesel / Toretto, the fans were a bit amazed to see the recent photos of their favorite on vacation in Italy.

On board her yacht, Vin revealed a not exactly dry and toned shape. Where did the hand-to-hand combat expert go? Its appearance is more reminiscent of that of a beer drinker than that of a action man. But you know, on vacation you always relax a little …