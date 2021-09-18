Vin Diesel paparazzi in Portofino with his family. And where have the muscles gone?

The actor appears to be letting himself go to relax on vacation and eat appetizers.

All of us when we think of Vin Diesel, think of a great action movie actor with lots of muscles ready to explode. Instead, apparently from some photos taken of the actor on vacation a Portofino, the only thing that looks like it’s about to explode is her belly. The protagonist of the famous saga Fast and Furious he is taking a relaxing holiday with his children and his wife Paloma, and we see him in fact intent on teasing some food on the boat. Certainly not in great shape, as the pecs and abs have disappeared to make room for several kilos of fat.

We specify that soon Vin Diesel should return to the set to shoot the tenth chapter of Fast and Furious (or maybe Fat and Furious, in this case), which should be released on the big screen on 7 open 2023. Do you say that the actor will be able to get back in shape, lose weight and regain muscles in time? We hope so. For heaven’s sake, even the VIPs need to rest and let themselves go a bit, but it seems too much to us, we don’t like this version of Vin!

Do you also want to see it in shape again?