Vin Diesel pays a beautiful tribute to his friend, 9 years after his death

Paul Walker still lives in the heart of his friend Vin Diesel. Since his tragic death, the actor pays tribute to him every year to honor his memory. Wednesday November 30, 2022, nine years after the tragedy, he therefore did not forget it and sent him tender thoughts. Via his Instagram account, the interpreter of “Dominic Toretto” in the saga “Fast and Furius” has indeed written: “Nine years, I love you and I miss you”. A short but meaningful tribute that did not fail to move the planet people. “It’s so sad. I saw a documentary about his life (…) He was a humble man (…) A huge loss for his family and his daughter” shared the singer Lââm. For his part, actor and musician Garrett Hedlund shared flames while rapper Tony Yayo posted a “prayer” emoji. “It always hurts” added Franck Galiègue, actor specializing in the automobile. Finally, Bruce Willis posted the “” emojis

Note that Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, also had a thought for her father. In Story Instagram, she shared a publication from the foundation in order to collect donations. To know that since the death of her father, it is Vin Diesel, whom she considers her uncle, who takes care of her and ensures a paternal presence. Since childhood, they have been very close. A beautiful family relationship was born and since (…)

