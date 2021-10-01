Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker before the release of F9: “I hope to make you proud”

Vin Diesel decided to pay tribute to the late Paul Walker by posting a photo on Instagram, prior to the release of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga.

Diesel posted a photo of him and his former co-star, also shared by Walker’s daughter and Vin’s goddaughter, Meadow Walker, writing: “A few weeks after the release of F9 … in pre-production for the finale which starts in a few months … Meadow Walker sends me this image and tells me that the photo makes her feel happy“.

“Of course, I felt overwhelmed with emotions, with the thought of having a purpose and, ultimately, with gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. I hope to make you proud, you have all my love, always. “Concluded Diesel.

Vin and her family have remained very close to Meadow since her father died in a car accident in November 2013 at the age of 40. Paul’s daughter had previously shared a selfie with Diesel’s three children in June 2020, the first of whom is named after the late actor.

“Family for ever“Meadow wrote in the caption. Diesel, in turn, has always treated Meadow as if she were his daughter.”I could say that I am proud of the person you are becoming … but the truth is that I have always been proud of you“, wrote the actor in 2019, wishing her the best wishes for her 21st birthday.