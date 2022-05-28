Vin Diesel Posts Fast 10 BTS Photo With Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior

Vin Diesel shares a Quick 10 behind the scenes picture with his co-star, The Suicide SquadIt’s Daniela Melchior. The next fast furious The film will serve as part 1 of the franchise’s swansong. Despite the excitement surrounding the project, it has encountered production issues since filming began in April 2022. Shortly after, original director Justin Lin quit. Quick 10, citing creative differences. However, reports indicate that Diesel’s on-set behavior also played a role. Louis Leterrier was brought in to direct shortly after Lin’s departure, and filming continues now.

Quick 10 is on track to become one of the most expensive films ever made, with the director swap costing Universal up to $1 million a day before Leterrier was hired. The film’s star-studded cast and their salaries also played a part in Quick 10its huge budget. In addition to returning franchise stars like Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, the film also features Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, who Diesel just announced will be playing the Torettos’ grandmother. Melchior, known for her standout role as Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squadjoined the Quick 10 cast in March 2022. As of now, her specific role in the film is unknown.

Still, that didn’t stop Diesel from celebrating his casting. He took to Instagram to share an image of the two hugging, although it’s unclear if this is a scene from Quick 10 or just the two actors connecting on set. Check out Diesel’s post below:

Diesel has endeavored to publish many photos and videos of the Quick 10 fixed since the start of filming. He shared footage of Larson and several other cast members, as well as a fun video with Momoa where they discussed an action sequence. Although these messages appear to be about Diesel expressing his gratitude for the fast furious franchise and its co-stars, they could also serve as damage control after the film’s behind-the-scenes reshuffles. Many longtime franchise viewers were nervous when Lin left. Quick 10but Diesel is doing what he can to show that he’s still excited about the movie and that audiences should be too.

It makes sense that Diesel chose to feature Melchior as well. She was arguably one of the strongest parts of The Suicide Squad, managing to stand out in a large cast full of more well-known stars. It’s easy to imagine him doing the same thing in Quick 10getting the most out of the character she plays.

