Vin Diesel proposes to Dwayne Johnson to return for ‘Fast & Furious 10’ – Magazine

With a surprise move, the actor and producer Vin Diesel proposed to colleague Dwayne Johnson to make peace and return to work together on the occasion of the film ‘Fast & Furious 10’, the last chapter of the saga based on engines, muscles and testosterone. It remains to be seen whether this opening will be enough to calm the spirits or if the break is now irremediable.

The two have

heavily argued on the set of ‘Fast & Furious 8’It was never understood exactly what happened, but apparently the two’s temperament led to breaking point when Diesel tried to assert a position of power over Johnson derived from his role as co-producer of the film. In any case, from that moment on the rags flew and Dwayne Johnson decided to give up the shack and puppets to continue with his career (which is very bright) and to carry on the spin-off ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Show ‘(2019), which recently secured funding for a second feature film.

And let’s get to the facts of the last few hours: Vin Diesel used his Instagram account to hand Dwayne Johnson a symbolic olive branch. He stressed that everyone in the family loves him, that his children call him “uncle”, that there is a spiritual legacy to carry on, “a destiny to fulfill” and that no other actor can play the role of Hobbs. Vin Diesel also brings up

late friend Paul Walker, which he calls Pablo, and the promise he made to him years ago to end the franchise with a bang. A commitment that, and was already evident in the previous ‘Fast & Furious 9’, also provides for the return to the scene of all the characters who appeared on the big screen during the saga.

Finally, remember that the closure of the franchise is expected with a

‘Fast & Furious 10’ shot by Justin Lin (veteran of the series) and divided into two different feature films: the first will be released in theaters in April 2023.