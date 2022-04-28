Vin Diesel Recalls The Emotional Reason He Turned Down The First Fast & Furious 10 Script

Yesterday, Vin Diesel surprised the fans Fast and furious with the title of the tenth installment it will hit theaters in 2023. For 20 years, the action saga has become one of the highest grossing of all time, accumulating a solid base of fans who eagerly await each new film .

After the premiere of F9: The Fast Saga it was confirmed that the story would come to an end with two final films. The first will be titled Fast X And it will hit theaters next year. The details of the plot are still unknown, but it is known that it will feature the return of Vin Diesel and several of the historical characters of the saga. Also, they will add Jason Momoa, Brie Larson Y Daniela Melchiorin roles that have not yet been confirmed.

Vien Diesel leads the saga

Diesel, in addition to putting himself in the shoes of Dom Toretto, is the producer of the franchise, recently revealed that turned down a script fast and furious 10since it excluded a very important character from the story.

The actor made a post on his Instagram account where he confirmed to his followers that he had to reject one of the scripts for the new movie because excluded Mia Torettosister of Dom and the wife of Brian O’Connor’s character (Paul Walker), which is interpreted by Jordan Brewster.

The emotional image published by Vien Diesel on Instagram

The interpreter accompanied the publication with a image of the three characters, and explained that the draft of the script left him with a feeling of disappointment, since Mia is the reason for the sisterhood between Dom and Brian. He even revealed that it was his daughter that he told the director justin lin“without Mia there is no Fast 10”.

“Someone I’ve credited with the brotherhood of Dom and Brian… I was so disappointed I couldn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to do another Fast unless Brian was back in four. ..” Diesel wrote in the post.

Diesel with Paul Walker

He also recalled the special feeling that linked him to Walker and the impact it has had on his life. “Not a day goes by that I don’t want to turn back time, talk Pablo out of going back to Los Angeles that Thanksgiving weekend…every Fast movie I make should, at its core, honor my brother Pablo.” .In the real world, I will always take care of his family, because in the real world he is family.When his daughter asked me to walk her down the aisle…I cried, and then I did so with pride and honor…when her mother He asked me to bring Brian back to the screen… well, I don’t have to tell you how. I take that very seriously.”

There is no doubt that Mia has been an integral character in the saga. However, Brewster was absent in several of the previous installments (Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Y The Fate of the Furious). Following Walker’s death in 2013, Brewster’s character had a sort of closure to the story. Despite this, it makes sense that Diesel wants to have all the original Fast and Furious characters back and thus give the closure that the saga deserves.

Fast X will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

