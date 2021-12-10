Vin Diesel reports The Rock on Instagram: the dedication surprises

The famous star of Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel, he dedicated a long and intense message to his former colleague on his Instagram channel Dwayne Johnson. He dedicates that it undoubtedly comes from the heart, but that it has an explicit ulterior motive: to be able to persuade Johnson to return to the set of the saga, in view of the tenth chapter. To achieve this, the 54-year-old actor shared an iconic image on social media that portrays him together with The Rock, accompanied by a caption that focuses on the emotional component.

“The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no vacation that you spend that they and you do not wish you well … but the time has come. The legacy awaits”Reads the caption. And then he concluded the message: “I say it with love … but you have to introduce yourself, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to interpret. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you are up to the occasion and fulfill your destiny ”.

Vin Diesel’s statement wouldn’t be strange if it weren’t for the fact that their fight behind the scenes of the latest is old news Fast and Furious. Indeed Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel they started arguing with each other during the filming of the eighth chapter. In an Instagram video posted in August 2016 – and later removed – Johnson shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic prison fight scene with Jason Statham. In the comments section, the situation immediately became very heated and the cards were suddenly revealed about the climate and the atmosphere that reigned on the set.

Vin Diesel Dwayne Johnson quarrel: a horizon of peace is glimpsed between the two

The post published by Johnson read: “My male co-stars, however, are a separate case. Some behave like honest men and true professionals, while others don’t. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it. When you watch this movie next April and it will feel like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and that my blood is legitimately boiling… you are right.” A clear reference to colleague Vin Diesel, who led Johnson to the drastic decision to abandon the saga. Now, however, after the social message it seems that Vin decided to lay down their arms and raising White flag, asking his colleague for an armistice.