Vin Diesel responsible for director Justin Lin’s departure?

A rumor would attribute to actor Vin Diesel the causes of director Justin Lin’s departure from the filming of FastX (amazing?).

While the tenth feature film in the franchise Fast & Furious (recently renamed Fast X), had just started filming, its historical director – who has directed five films out of the eleven in the franchise – just left the set. A surprising and abrupt divorce which certainly gives cold sweats to Universal – due to a hell of a hole in the piggy bank – after nearly fifteen years of loyalty to the saga.

A director name seems privileged to replace Justin Lin on FastXthat of Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Elusive), but no agreement has been formalized. Rumors about the reasons for the departure of the director, however, begin to circulate and, surprisingly, the behavior of the main actor of the franchise would not be for nothing…

According to a source from New York Daily Newsthe interpreter of Dominic Toretto would have made Justin Lin see all the colors: “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin drops $10-20 million. Diesel comes late to set, doesn’t know his lines and is unmanageable.” These are just rumors, which were bound to surface.

And for good reason, it is not the first time that Vin Diesel’s behavior has been singled out. We remember the media duel between the actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson, the latter having already expressed himself six years ago by pointing out the childish behavior of certain male actors in the franchise… more history will easily guess who it was.

Nowadays Fast & Furious 10 is still without a director. To see how the production of what should be the first of the last two parts of the franchise will progress, and if the team will not be amputated once again from one of its members because of the bad character of the actor…

And it must be said that the Toretto family has grown a lot since the first part made in 2001. In FastX, we will normally find the “little” new Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior. While waiting to discover this tenth part of the saga that makes VroumVroum, we will find the sweet voice of Vin Diesel in the next MCU film – after Doctor Strange 2 – Thor: Love and Thunderwhich will land in French theaters on July 13.