Vin Diesel returns to 4K on July 6

M6 Vidéo will publish on July 6 a 4K Ultra HD version of the Last Witch Huntera film directed by Vin Diesel and released in theaters in 2015.

For 800 years, Kaulder (Vin Diesel) and members of a secret brotherhood have maintained the fragile truce between witches and “normal” humans. Her main role: to stop the enchantresses who go astray to use black magic. When, in modern times, one of them assassinates a member of her order, Kaulder realizes that peace is threatened and that he must stop the rebellious sorceress before an all-out war breaks out.

A new franchise that is splashing

By producing and playing The Last Witch Hunter, Vin Diesel was obviously hoping to create a new franchise. An alternative to Fast & Furious since the saga Riddick has now been dormant since 2013.

The return of the fanbase

Alas, The Last Witch Hunterfilmed by maker Breck Eisner (Sahara) and co-written by three scribes best known for poor scripts (Underworld Blood Wars, Gods of Egypt), was a flop. Greeted by critics and afflicted by mediocre word of mouth, this production with a budget of 90 million dollars ultimately collected only 146 million receipts worldwide. France was not a land of welcome for feature films either, since only 553,000 amateurs made the trip to theatres.

It would seem, however, that the film later discovered a slightly larger “fan-base” on DVD and Blu-Ray. This audience will certainly be delighted to see Kaulder’s adventures magnified in 4K, thanks to M6 Vidéo. On the bonus side, are announced a making of (30 minutes), deleted scenes, the clip The Last Witch Hunter by Ciara, and four original animated films based on previously unseen scenes from the film.