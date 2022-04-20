Entertainment

Vin Diesel revealed the new title and logo of the expected Fast and Furious 10

Although there is no movie this year, fans are eagerly awaiting any information about fast and furious 10 and precisely today Vin Diesel has something special for them. The actor of the saga used his social networks to share the official image of the tenth movieas well also your title.

Last year fast and furious 9 wiped out everything, even became one of the highest grossing films of the year. Shortly after this milestone for the saga, Vin Diesel and director Justin Lin revealed that the story would come to an end with the next two films, Fast 10 Y Fast 11. The penultimate film besides Diesel will bring back familiar faces of the franchise What Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and the revived Sung Kang with his character Han Seoul Oh. In addition, new stars such as Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior Y Jason Momoawho is confirmed as the main villain alongside the cyber terrorist played by Charlize Theron.

