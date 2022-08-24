Vin Diesel revealed which is his favorite car from the Fast and Furious saga

american actor Vin Dieselknown worldwide for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious saga, revealed which is his favorite car of all the ones he has driven in the 10 films of the franchise.

In an interview with Kjersti Flaa on Youtube, Diesel he recalled that the first cars in his life were a ’78 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a ’67 Pontiac convertible.

When asked about what his favorite car of all those who led in the saga Fast and FuriousDiesel did not walk around and assured that his favorite is the chevrolet chevelle from 1970 that Toretto drives during his escape to Mexico.

Vin Diesel revealed that the Chevrolet Chevelle is his favorite car from the Fast and Furious series.

Diesel explained that Chevelle It has always been very important to him. However, he clarified that he also has a great fondness for Toretto’s Charger, which has great “sentimental value.”

Regarding what happened to the Chevelle that the actor loves, said that he has appeared painted in other colors in the sequels. The Chevelle appears in the fourth film of the saga and also in “F9”.

Currently Diesel is filming “Fast and Furious 10” (Fast X) in Los Angeles and the filming has the citizens of the area very furious because of the dangerous stunts that are being filmed.

Vin Diesel is also very fond of Toretto’s Charger.

The film is a kind of return to the tone of the first installments and they have signed great actors who will debut in the saga, such as Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

According to Variety, residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood plan to protest the production of Fast and Furious 10 later this week. Residents were given a notice stating that they would do a sequence involving “simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, street wetting and atmospheric smoke.” According to the report, the protest is to raise awareness about road safety education.

