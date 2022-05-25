Vin Diesel reveals his Oscar-winning grandmother

We can say that the franchise Fast and Furious is a goose that lays golden eggs! Since its launch in 2001 and after nine films, and soon a tenth in production, as well as spin-offs and other derivative products, the license has generated more than 6 billion dollars in revenue. Today, Vin Diesel who plays Dom has just unveiled a new cast member for this penultimate opus expected in cinemas next year.

A growing cast

Fast X is currently continuing its filming. The movie is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier to whom we owe The carrier. The latter replaced Justin Lin who had left the film due to artistic differences. However, he remains attached to the project as a producer.

Although the official cast has not yet been revealed, the public will find Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Tyresse Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood who will resume their respective roles. And this opus will welcome newcomers such as Jason Momoa, Daniel Melchior, Brie Larson and Alan Ritchson.

The Toretto family welcomes a new member

Since the start of filming, Vin Diesel has been feeding social networks with various information about the production. And today, it’s a new oscar-winning star that was just announced. The Toretto family will grow as Rita Moreno will play the grandmother of Dom and Mia.

The 90-year-old actress therefore joins the distribution of this tenth installment of the franchise. Born in Puerto Rico, this is she who plays Anita in West Side Story. This role of Bernardo’s girlfriend also allows him to win the Oscar for best supporting actress. She also plays Sister Pete in the series oz and lately, the public has been able see her in the remake of West Side Story by Spielberg where she portrays the character of Valentina.

Vin Diesel and his on-screen partner Michelle Rodriguez held a warmly welcome Rita Moreno in a video posted on the actor’s Instagram account.

To discover Fast and Furious 10 Where Fast Xyou will have to wait until May 24, 2023.