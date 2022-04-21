Vin Diesel reveals the character excluded from the original script of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

ORne of the longest-running sagas in the world of cinema is in its final stretch. ‘The Family’ from ‘Fast & Furious’ celebrates the start of production of what will be the penultimate installment. The person in charge of revealing the information has been the Vin Dieselactor and producer in the film and who has used his social networks to reveal the title of the film and a character that was left out of the original script.

‘Fast 10’ is scheduled to premiere in 2023 and, meanwhile, we can learn more details thanks to one of its protagonists. Vin Diesel has told some anecdotes and has shared his feelings when he received the script for the film: “When the script for ‘F10’ came to me, I excluded Mia Toretto… Someone to whom I have attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian… I was so disappointed that I didn’t I could see how I could continue.”

Despite the initial impact of the news and contrary to what might be expected, it was not Diesel who reversed the situation of Mia (Jordan Brewster) in the saga, but his daughter. “You would never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… My daughter told the director very clearly and honestly: ‘Without Mia there is no Fast 10!’. The irony is that, the day she was born, she was shooting with Jordana and Pablo and it was to Jordana the first one that I told her: ‘Deep, right?

Mia Toretto, a classic of ‘The Family’

The Jordan Brewster Story in ‘Fast & Furious’ has been marked by death of Paul Walker, who played Brian, her partner and father of her children in the saga. However, after the death of the actor while the seventh installment was still being filmed, it was a brake on the plot of Mia Toretto.

the character of Brewster is one of the originals from the first movie and, although he was absent in ‘Fast & Furious 8’, returned for the ninth film. The reason was the appearance of Jakob (John Cena) as the main enemy of ‘The Family’ and, to explain his return to action, it was said that Brian had preferred to look after his children.

New ‘Fast 10’ characters

Before the final stretch of the saga, little by little the new additions have been known. Jason Momoa will be a villain in the penultimate film yal will join Brie Larson and Daniela Melchiorwho will also be part of the cast of ‘Fast & Furious 10’.