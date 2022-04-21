Vin Diesel reveals the (very inspired) title of the film

Vin Diesel is in the starting blocks. The actor and producer of the Fast and Furious franchise formalizes the start of filming for the tenth opus and lifts the veil on its title.

It’s almost the finish line for the saga Fast and Furious. After more than 20 years of good and loyal service, the license is about to bow out. Two opuses are in preparation to conclude the adventures of Dom Teretto and his family. The tenth film has just entered production.

It is on Instagram, where he is particularly active, that Vin Diesel announced the good news. It thus indicates “Day one” and links this announcement with a first official visual. The opportunity for lovers of large cars to discover the title of the film. Unsurprisingly, the name Fast X was chosen. An unoriginal title that gives us no information on the plot that will unfold.

We know, however, who will play the main antagonist. After having crisscrossed the waters of DC with Aquaman, Jason Momoa will return to our screens in the shoes of a great villain. He recently admitted to being rather enthusiastic about the idea “to be the bad bad boy, with panache. It’s fun to be able to play villain, which I haven’t been able to do in a while.”

The superhero reunion

Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel aren’t the only cast members to go through the superhero box. The new recruit of the team was also entitled to his hour of glory at Marvel. Brie Larson, who should return soon in the skin of Captain Marvel with the second opus of his adventures, joined the project very recently.

After several foot calls, the actress finally saw her dream come true. It remains to be seen what role he will be given. We can imagine that she will be a major asset for the entire team of Fast and Furious.

Scheduled for May 19, 2023, Fast X will be the first chapter of a film divided into two parts. The eleventh opus should be shot in stride, for a broadcast scheduled for 2024. We do not yet know if the chapter Fast will be permanently closed, or if the race will continue in a new form.

A spin-off has already been developed, centering on the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Hobbs & Shaw must also be entitled to a sequel, even if the project seems to be particularly mysterious.

Even if he has repeatedly refused to resume his role alongside Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson does not rule out the possibility of returning for a sequel to his adventure as a duo. This summer, the producer ofHobbs & Shaw confirmed that things were moving in the right direction, but slowly. You will probably have to be patient.