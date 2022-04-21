Vin Diesel saves a character from Fast and Furious 10

The actor Vin Diesel is very important in the decision making of the saga, that’s why he was able to bring a character that was not in Fast and Furious 10.

Vin Diesel he is usually very loyal to all those with whom he works well, so he was quite discouraged when he read the script for Fast and Furious 10 and verified that there was not a character that has been in the saga since the first film.

This is how he explains it Vin Deisel: “When the F10 script came in, it left out Mia Toretto… Someone I’ve credited with the brotherhood of Dom and Brian. He was so disappointed that he couldn’t see how he could continue.

“I wasn’t going to do another Fast unless Brian was back in Fast & Furious… I don’t need to remind you of the requests I sent to the studio for Letty’s return at the end of Fast Five. Side note, you will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… My daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very clearly and honestly: NO MIA NO FAST 10!

The actress will return.

Jordan Brewster has interpreted mia toretto from the beginning and will be in Fast and Furious 10 to be titled Fast X. Something that confirmed Universal Pictures since he added it along with the usual Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Sung Kang like Han and Ludacris like Tech. In addition, there will be impressive new additions since they have signed Brie Larson, Jason Momoa Y Daniela Melchior. Without forgetting that they could repeat Charlize Theron as Cipher, Jason Statham as Deckard and John Cena like Jacob.

The movie Fast X It will be released on May 19, 2023. Are you eager to see what crazy adventures and impossible action scenes are being prepared for this tenth installment? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.