Vin Diesel Says Groot Will Return to Planet X | Cinema

As I have known for more than a year now, before returning toGroot will appear in three other Marvel titles:, the Christmas special byand the series of shortson Disney +. During an interview to promote Fast & Furious 9, Vin Diesel let slip a very tempting anticipation for fans: the iconic character could indeed return to his Planet X in one of these titles.

At the end of the interview, which you can see below, Diesel speaks to the journalist saying:

The character of Groot… there are few characters like the Iron Giant and Groot that I knew would be real gifts for my children, but the irony is that Groot was a gift to me from them. I played that character, in part, because when Marvel sent me a book of Marvel characters, my three-year-old son pointed to the drawing of the tree… I never thought it would be a character I would play! I used to have nightmares as a child because I was afraid they would pin me the part of the tree in the school play when I was ten! But playing Groot is great. Taika Waititi is a friend, and an extraordinary director. And so is James Gunn. Talented directors, I take off my hat in front of them.

If you talk to Kevin Feige on Saturday, you can ask him about the story of Groot that excites him so much… the return to Planet X!

In the Marvel comics, Planet X is Groot’s birthplace, where the rest of his species, the Flora Colossi, dwell. It therefore seems that in one of the aforementioned titles we will discover something more about the origins of the sentient anthropomorphic tree. In the first Guardians of the Galaxy trailer, the Nova Corps profile regarding him cited Taluhnia as his home planet, although he was then permanently changed to Planet X in the film as in the comics.

Arguably, Vin Diesel is referring to the series of animated shorts I Am Groot, announced a few months ago.