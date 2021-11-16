Vin Diesel says no more to supercars

Vin Diesel – better known as Dominic Toretto from the Fast and Furios saga – has he abandoned his iconic Dodge Charger? Because? Perhaps to follow a more natural lifestyle.

If we did a survey of who I am the most popular actors in the world, Vin Diesel would have a good chance of making it to the rankings right now. Born with the physique de role to interpret the tough guy from Hollywood, the actor is going through a moment extremely positive after the release of the last chapter of the Fast and Furious saga.

Just this narrative odyssey on four wheels, started way back in 2001, consecrated the figure of Diesel who quickly became world famous for his alter ego Dominic Toretto. However, the actor has starred in numerous films such as “Save Private Ryan” – his first major role – the saga “The Chronicles of Riddick” And “The solver”.

The actor is so famous that to avoid the paparazzi, he brought the actress Michelle Rodriguez in Europe to have an appointment in a place where did not risk to be stopped every two minutes by a fan eager for an autograph. But now, Diesel seems to have changed his lifestyle.

From all-wheel drive to the tractor

Vin Diesel surprised his followers on Instagram with a bizarre untitled photo of the actor climbing a tractor, an agricultural vehicle equipped with a front shovel which is probably used both for plowing and for stacking wood during the winter.

After twenty years of driving the fastest and most powerful supercars of the planet, maybe Diesel has finally decided to settle down on a ranch to cultivate the land? Unlikely but that didn’t stop the fans from going totally in the balloon, just read the comments.

Someone writes “Vin? But what jumped into your mind? “ perhaps fearing the actor’s retirement from Hollywood while another fan jokes about the typical phrase of Toretto’s character, commenting: “These are family matters”. Incredible, when you are a world star you can’t even allow yourself a day on a contract with nature!