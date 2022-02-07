Vin Diesel shares a video from the dubbing

Vin Diesel is in the recording studio voicing Groot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor recently provided an exciting update on his portrayal of the character. In his latest post on Instagram, he shared a video of himself in the recording studio at work to give voice to one of the protagonists of the third chapter. It was with his friend / technician who also helped him record for The Iron Giant in 1999. “Wow, from Iron Giant to Groot. Blessed and grateful. Great job everyone. Know that the family will love what we did today for The Groot Universe, ”Diesel wrote in the caption.

Vin Diesel’s entry into Guardians of the Galaxy

Vin Diesel is best known for being the star of the Fast & Furious movie franchise. In 2014 he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy. He provided the voice and motion capture for Groot, the sentient tree-like humanoid whose vocabulary is limited to the phrase: “I am Groot.” Diesel reprized the role in the Guardians sequel and again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Groot was first introduced as the partner of Rocket Raccoon whose abilities include growing his own vines and branches. The tree-like alien sacrificed himself to save his friends in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. After his death, Rocket grew a sapling and from its branches Baby Groot was born. He was among those who disappeared after Thanos’ snap and was later resurrected by the Avengers. Although Diesel did not specify which series or movie he was working on, it is likely that these are the next sequels to Thor or Guardians of the Galaxy. The two projects are currently in production and are preparing for their theatrical releases.